Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ooni has a picture he projects to the world, another one which is his true self – Estranged wife, Naomi Silekunola
News photo The Punch  - Ooni of Ife Oba, Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has a picture he projects to the world and another one which is his true self, his estranged wife, Evangelist Silekunola Naomi has said.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PM News:
'Ooni has a picture he projects, another one which is his true self' - Naomi - P.M. News
Edujandon:
'Ooni of Ife has a picture he projects, another one which is his true self' - Naomi
Ooni has a picture he projects to the world, another one which is his true self – Estranged wife, Naomi Silekunola News Breakers:
Ooni has a picture he projects to the world, another one which is his true self – Estranged wife, Naomi Silekunola


   More Picks
1 How I almost committed suicide over loan -Ooni of Ife - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 NCAA shuts down Glo Abuja base station over N4.5bn debt - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
3 NNPC Rakes In N203bn From Petroleum Products Sale In July 2021 - Independent, 22 hours ago
4 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 VIDEO: FG destroys over one million expired COVID-19 vaccine doses in Abuja - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Edwin Clark Writes Obasanjo Over Marginalisation Of Niger Delta, Says Ex-President Has Hatred For Oil-rich Region - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
7 Lagos Procured, Deployed N3bn Worth Of Items To Enhance Security In 2021, Says Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 23 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Nigeria records highest single day infection - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
9 N’Assembly to transmit 2022 budget Thursday – Lawan - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
10 "Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info