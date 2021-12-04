Post News
News at a Glance
Police arrest bandits' weapons dispatcher in Katsina
The Punch
- The police in Katsina have arrested a 45-year-old man, Sani Mamuda, for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to bandits in Katsina and Zamfara States.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Police arrest suspected supplier of weapons to bandits in Katsina
Premium Times:
Police arrest suspected supplier of weapons to bandits
The Trent:
Man Caught Red Handed Supplying Weapons To Bandits In Katsina
Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests suspected supplier of arms to bandits in Katsina
Prompt News:
Banditry: Katsina Police arrest suspected supplier of weapons to bandits
Daily Nigerian:
Police arrest supplier of weapons to bandits in Katsina
The Eagle Online:
Katsina Police arrest suspected supplier of weapons to bandits
News Verge:
Banditry: Katsina Police arrest suspected supplier of weapons to bandits — NEWSVERGE
The New Diplomat:
Police Arrest Suspected Supplier of Weapons To Bandits
Within Nigeria:
Police arrest bandits’ weapons dispatcher in Katsina
News Breakers:
Police arrest bandits’ weapons dispatcher in Katsina
More Picks
1
We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
"Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
EFCC probes audio alleging Nigeria’s AGF Malami controls agency -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
4
I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Pictorial: Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy perform at Tony Elumelu's Christmas party -
The Punch,
3 hours ago
6
Police arrest bandits' weapons dispatcher in Katsina -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
7
Babangida roots for Osinbajo to lead Nigeria in 2023 -
PM News,
14 hours ago
8
Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Mompha slams defamation suit against Bobrisky, demands N1bn for damages -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
10
Police rescue 48 kano-bound traders abducted along Birnin Gwari highway -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
