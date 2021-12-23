Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari wants to handover to PDP; here’s how, By Azu Ishiekwene
Premium Times  - After four weeks of delay, confusion and indecisiveness, President Muhammadu Buhari finally refused on Monday to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill, citing a raft of reasons which took him so long to improvise you could clearly guess he wanted the cup ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari wants to hand over to PDP: Here’s how Vanguard News:
Buhari wants to hand over to PDP: Here’s how
Buhari Wants To Hand Over To PDP. Here’s How Leadership:
Buhari Wants To Hand Over To PDP. Here’s How
Buhari wants to handover to PDP; here’s how, By Azu Ishiekwene Chido Onumah Blog:
Buhari wants to handover to PDP; here’s how, By Azu Ishiekwene
Azu Ishiekwene: Buhari wants to hand over to PDP. Here’s how Peoples Gazette:
Azu Ishiekwene: Buhari wants to hand over to PDP. Here’s how
Buhari Wants To Handover To PDP. Here’s How - Azu Ishiekwene The News Guru:
Buhari Wants To Handover To PDP. Here’s How - Azu Ishiekwene
Buhari wants to hand over to PDP. Here’s how, by Azu Ishiekwene The Eagle Online:
Buhari wants to hand over to PDP. Here’s how, by Azu Ishiekwene


   More Picks
1 "Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Lady surprises her ‘Odogwu’ with a plot of land and other gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
4 Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Babangida roots for Osinbajo to lead Nigeria in 2023 - PM News, 11 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria to consider additional restriction on gatherings – FG warns - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari Leaves Abuja For Borno As Security Is Beefed Up In Boko Haram-ravaged State - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Omicron: UAE suspends flights from Nigeria and three other African countries over spike in COVID19 cases - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 NPA appoints Nasiru, six others as General Managers - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
10 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first photo of their daughter as they release Christmas family photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info