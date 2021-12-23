Post News
News at a Glance
Mompha slams defamation suit against Bobrisky, demands N1bn for damages
The Punch
- Social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, has slammed a defamation suit against crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
Defamation: Mompha slams N1bn suit against Bobrisky | herald.ng
Independent:
Mompha Sues Bobrisky For Defamation, Demands N1bn Compensation
Information Nigeria:
Mompha Sues Bobrisky For Defamation, Demands N1bn Compensation
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Homos*xuality: Mompha Slams Defamation Suit Against Bobrisky, Demands N1bn For Damages
News Break:
Mompha Files Lawsuit Against Bobrisky, Demands N1bn For Damages
PM News:
Mompha threatens Bobrisky with N1bn lawsuit - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Mompha slams defamation suit against Bobrisky, demands N1bn for damages
Screen Gist:
Mompha Shares Lawsuit Notice Against Bobrisky demands N1bn In Damages
More Picks
1
"Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Lady surprises her ‘Odogwu’ with a plot of land and other gifts on his birthday -
Instablog 9ja,
18 hours ago
4
Seplat terminates appointment of ex-CEO, Austin Avuru, lists his sins -
Ripples Nigeria,
15 hours ago
5
Edwin Clark Writes Obasanjo Over Marginalisation Of Niger Delta, Says Ex-President Has Hatred For Oil-rich Region -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
COVID-19: Nigeria to consider additional restriction on gatherings – FG warns -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
7
Mompha slams defamation suit against Bobrisky, demands N1bn for damages -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
8
EFCC probes audio alleging Nigeria’s AGF Malami controls agency -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Imo speaker suspends three lawmakers, declares Ngor Okpala seat vacant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
