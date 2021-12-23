Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Shell Declares Force Majeure On Nigerian Forcados Crude Oil
News photo Biz Watch Nigeria  - Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has stated that it has declared force majeure on the exportation of the Nigerian Forcados crude oil after a malfunctioning barge obstructed a tanker path.
SPDC in a statement on Wednesday ...

18 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Shell declares force majeure on Forcados crude The Nation:
Shell declares force majeure on Forcados crude
200,000 Barrels Of Oil Stranded As Shell Halts Flows From Forcados Leadership:
200,000 Barrels Of Oil Stranded As Shell Halts Flows From Forcados
Shell declares Premium Times:
Shell declares 'force majeure' on Forcados crude oil
Shell Declares Force Majeure On Forcados Crude The Nigeria Lawyer:
Shell Declares Force Majeure On Forcados Crude
Shell Declares Force Majeure on Forcados Exports Business Post Nigeria:
Shell Declares Force Majeure on Forcados Exports


