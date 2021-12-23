Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has dished out a "nugget" addressed to men ahead of the new year.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls – Reno Omokri warns men National Accord:
Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls – Reno Omokri warns men
Some Negative Things That Occur To You Are Traceable To Urgent 2K Girls – Reno Omokri Warns Men Edujandon:
Some Negative Things That Occur To You Are Traceable To Urgent 2K Girls – Reno Omokri Warns Men
Some Negative Things That Occur To You Are Traceable To Urgent 2K Girls - Reno Omokri Warns Men Tori News:
Some Negative Things That Occur To You Are Traceable To Urgent 2K Girls - Reno Omokri Warns Men


   More Picks
1 How I almost committed suicide over loan -Ooni of Ife - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 NCAA shuts down Glo Abuja base station over N4.5bn debt - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
3 NNPC Rakes In N203bn From Petroleum Products Sale In July 2021 - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 INEC promotes 1,985 Staff nationwide - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 "Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Edwin Clark Writes Obasanjo Over Marginalisation Of Niger Delta, Says Ex-President Has Hatred For Oil-rich Region - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Nigeria records highest single day infection - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 Osinbajo presides over extraordinary FEC meeting — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 8 hours ago
10 Zazu star, Portable splashes millions of naira on new ride - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info