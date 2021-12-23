Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imo Assembly suspends 3 lawmakers [FULL LIST]
Politics Nigeria  - The Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday suspended three of its lawmakers, POLITICS NIGERIA reports. The suspension happened on the floor of the house following the announcement made by the speaker, Kennedy Ibeh. The suspended lawmakers are: Arthur ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Imo assembly suspends 2 lawmakers – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Imo assembly suspends 2 lawmakers – The Sun Nigeria
Drama As Imo Assembly Suspends Three Lawmakers News Breakers:
Drama As Imo Assembly Suspends Three Lawmakers
Drama As Imo Assembly Suspends Three Lawmakers Naija News:
Drama As Imo Assembly Suspends Three Lawmakers


   More Picks
1 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 1 day ago
2 "Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Edwin Clark Writes Obasanjo Over Marginalisation Of Niger Delta, Says Ex-President Has Hatred For Oil-rich Region - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Nigeria records highest single day infection - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 One Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Fire Rockets Into Borno Airport Area Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Osinbajo presides over extraordinary FEC meeting — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 11 hours ago
7 World?s tallest man travels to Russia in bid to find woman who can bear him children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Power minister blames past governments for poor electricity as FEC approves 16 power projects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Imo speaker suspends three lawmakers, declares Ngor Okpala seat vacant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Army to try romantic soldier who accepted corper’s proposal - The Punch, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info