Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Christmas: Use Your Powers To Bring Relief, Joy To Nigerians, CAN Tells Leaders
News photo Channels Television  - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday asked Nigerian leaders to use their powers to bring relief and joy to Nigerians this Christmas. President of CAN, Rev. Dr. Samson ‘Supo Ayokunle, in a statement, urged those in place of authority ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Use your powers to bring relief, joy to Nigerians — CAN tells leaders Vanguard News:
Use your powers to bring relief, joy to Nigerians — CAN tells leaders
Use Christmas to bring relief, joy to Nigerians, CAN tells government Nigerian Tribune:
Use Christmas to bring relief, joy to Nigerians, CAN tells government
Christmas: Use Your Powers To Bring Relief, Joy To Nigerians, CAN Tells Leaders Igbere TV News:
Christmas: Use Your Powers To Bring Relief, Joy To Nigerians, CAN Tells Leaders
Christmas: Use Your Powers To Bring Relief, Joy To Nigerians, CAN Tells Leaders The Street Journal:
Christmas: Use Your Powers To Bring Relief, Joy To Nigerians, CAN Tells Leaders


   More Picks
1 "Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Edwin Clark Writes Obasanjo Over Marginalisation Of Niger Delta, Says Ex-President Has Hatred For Oil-rich Region - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Nigeria to consider additional restriction on gatherings – FG warns - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 Mompha slams defamation suit against Bobrisky, demands N1bn for damages - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Lady surprises her ‘Odogwu’ with a plot of land and other gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
8 Babangida roots for Osinbajo to lead Nigeria in 2023 - PM News, 10 hours ago
9 Imo speaker suspends three lawmakers, declares Ngor Okpala seat vacant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 TETFund rewards Shell’s consistent support for tertiary education - National Accord, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info