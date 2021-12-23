Christmas: Use Your Powers To Bring Relief, Joy To Nigerians, CAN Tells Leaders Channels Television - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday asked Nigerian leaders to use their powers to bring relief and joy to Nigerians this Christmas. President of CAN, Rev. Dr. Samson ‘Supo Ayokunle, in a statement, urged those in place of authority ...



News Credibility Score: 99%