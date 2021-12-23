Accident involving seven vehicles claim lives, injure scores in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway Daily Post - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, on Thursday, said two persons lost their lives in an accident that involved seven vehicles at the Joju area on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Ahmed Umar, confirmed the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%