Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Benue Assembly passes 2022 Appropriation Bill of N155.6bn
Vanguard News
- The Benue State House of Assembly has passed the year 2022 appropriation bill of N155.6billion. The passage of the budget came...
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Niger Assembly passes N211bn 2022 budget
Nigerian Tribune:
Kogi Assembly passes 2022 budget of N145 billion
The Trent:
Benue Assembly Passes N155.6 Billion 2022 Budget
Prompt News:
Budget Kogi Assembly passes 2022 budget N145.8bn
Global Village Extra:
Niger Assembly Passes N211bn 2022 Budget
More Picks
1
"Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Edwin Clark Writes Obasanjo Over Marginalisation Of Niger Delta, Says Ex-President Has Hatred For Oil-rich Region -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
4
Lady surprises her ‘Odogwu’ with a plot of land and other gifts on his birthday -
Instablog 9ja,
15 hours ago
5
COVID-19: Nigeria records highest single day infection -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
6
Imo speaker suspends three lawmakers, declares Ngor Okpala seat vacant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
One Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Fire Rockets Into Borno Airport Area Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
8
Osinbajo presides over extraordinary FEC meeting — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
17 hours ago
9
World?s tallest man travels to Russia in bid to find woman who can bear him children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Omicron: UAE suspends flights from Nigeria and three other African countries over spike in COVID19 cases -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
