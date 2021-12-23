Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Rapper Vector celebrates daughter on sixth birthday
The Punch
- Popular rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known as Vector, celebrated his daughter, Milaré, as she turned six on Thursday.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Rapper Vector Celebrates His Daughter, Milaré’, On Her 6th Birthday (Photos)
EE Live:
Rapper Vector marks his daughter's sixth birthday
News Breakers:
Rapper Vector celebrates daughter on sixth birthday
