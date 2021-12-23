Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man set to wed two women at once in a ceremony that will last 5 days in Niger state
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man is set to get married to two women at the same time in Bida, Niger state.

 

The man named Mohammed will get married to Adama and Aisha on the same day.

 

Their wedding

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian man weds two women at once in 5-day mega ceremony Correct NG:
Nigerian man weds two women at once in 5-day mega ceremony
Man set to wed two women at once in a ceremony in Niger state News Breakers:
Man set to wed two women at once in a ceremony in Niger state
A man is set to wed two women at once in a ceremony that will last 5 days in Niger state The man named Mohammed will get married to Adama and Aisha on the same day Instablog 9ja:
A man is set to wed two women at once in a ceremony that will last 5 days in Niger state The man named Mohammed will get married to Adama and Aisha on the same day
Nigerian man weds two women at once in 5-day mega ceremony Naija on Point:
Nigerian man weds two women at once in 5-day mega ceremony


   More Picks
1 Electoral bill: APC working to prevent e-transmission of results, says PDP - The Cable, 1 day ago
2 "Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Edwin Clark Writes Obasanjo Over Marginalisation Of Niger Delta, Says Ex-President Has Hatred For Oil-rich Region - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Nigeria records highest single day infection - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 One Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Fire Rockets Into Borno Airport Area Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Osinbajo presides over extraordinary FEC meeting — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 11 hours ago
7 World?s tallest man travels to Russia in bid to find woman who can bear him children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Power minister blames past governments for poor electricity as FEC approves 16 power projects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Imo speaker suspends three lawmakers, declares Ngor Okpala seat vacant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Army to try romantic soldier who accepted corper’s proposal - The Punch, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info