Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I bought human head for N60,000 to make my life better — Islamic cleric confesses
News photo Vanguard News  - A 55-year-old Islamic cleric, Tunde Olayiwola has confessed that he bought the fresh human head found in his possession at Ajagbale ....

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Bought Human Head For ₦60,000 To Make My Life Better – Islamic Cleric Reveals (Photo) Naija Loaded:
I Bought Human Head For ₦60,000 To Make My Life Better – Islamic Cleric Reveals (Photo)
Ondo police arrest man with fresh human skull, others – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Ondo police arrest man with fresh human skull, others – The Sun Nigeria
Police Arrest Man With Human Head, Kidnap Suspect, Cultists In Ondo Independent:
Police Arrest Man With Human Head, Kidnap Suspect, Cultists In Ondo
Police arrests cleric with human head in Ondo Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests cleric with human head in Ondo
Police Arrest Cleric With Human Head In Ondo News Break:
Police Arrest Cleric With Human Head In Ondo
Alfa Tunde Olayiwola arrested with fresh human head in Ondo - P.M. News PM News:
Alfa Tunde Olayiwola arrested with fresh human head in Ondo - P.M. News
I bought fresh human head at N60,000 for ritual to make my life better — Islamic cleric confesses Republican Nigeria:
I bought fresh human head at N60,000 for ritual to make my life better — Islamic cleric confesses


   More Picks
1 "Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Mompha slams defamation suit against Bobrisky, demands N1bn for damages - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Babangida roots for Osinbajo to lead Nigeria in 2023 - PM News, 13 hours ago
7 Omicron: UAE suspends flights from Nigeria and three other African countries over spike in COVID19 cases - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Nigeria to consider additional restriction on gatherings – FG warns - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari Leaves Abuja For Borno As Security Is Beefed Up In Boko Haram-ravaged State - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 Islamic cleric arrested with human head in Ondo | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info