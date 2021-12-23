Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest Imo couple over kidnap, murder of 75-year-old man
News photo The Punch  - The Imo state police command on Thursday paraded a couple, Mr and Mrs Onyekachi Alozie for allegedly kidnaping and killing a 75-year- old man, Chief Precious Okoli.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest Imo couple over kidnap and murder of 75-year-old man Linda Ikeji Blog:
Police arrest Imo couple over kidnap and murder of 75-year-old man
Couple arrested for abducting, killing 75 year old artisan in Imo – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Couple arrested for abducting, killing 75 year old artisan in Imo – The Sun Nigeria
Imo couple arrested over kidnap, murder of 75-year-old man Within Nigeria:
Imo couple arrested over kidnap, murder of 75-year-old man
Police arrest couple over kidnap, murder of 75-year-old man in Imo | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Police arrest couple over kidnap, murder of 75-year-old man in Imo | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Photo Of Nigerian Couple Nabbed In Imo Over Kidnap And Murder Of 75-Year-Old Man Tori News:
Photo Of Nigerian Couple Nabbed In Imo Over Kidnap And Murder Of 75-Year-Old Man


   More Picks
1 "Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Mompha slams defamation suit against Bobrisky, demands N1bn for damages - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Babangida roots for Osinbajo to lead Nigeria in 2023 - PM News, 13 hours ago
7 Omicron: UAE suspends flights from Nigeria and three other African countries over spike in COVID19 cases - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Nigeria to consider additional restriction on gatherings – FG warns - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari Leaves Abuja For Borno As Security Is Beefed Up In Boko Haram-ravaged State - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 Islamic cleric arrested with human head in Ondo | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info