Army GOC commends Gov. Ugwuanyi for cordial relationship between Enugu govt, military Daily Post - The General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General T. A. Lagbaja, on Thursday, said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s commitment to the affairs of the Division is “a manifestation of the cordial relationship existing ...



News Credibility Score: 99%