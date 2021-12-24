Post News
News at a Glance
Spotify Removes Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano - Remix' Over Licensing Issue
Not Just OK
- Streaming platform Spotify has removed the buzzing 'Ameno Amapiano Remix" from its platform over the possibility of licensing issues.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Meet Goya Menor, artiste behind viral 'Ameno' amapiano remix
News Breakers:
Goya Menor’s “Ameno Amapiano – Remix” Removed From Spotify Over Licensing Issue.
Legit 9ja:
Goya Menor’s “Ameno Amapiano – Remix” Removed From Spotify Over Licensing Issue.
Mp3 Bullet:
Spotify Removes Ameno Amapiano Remix'
Gist Reel:
Spotify takes down Goya Menor's Ameno Amapiano Remix (Chill with the Big Boys)
Gist Lovers:
Spotify Takes down Goya Menor’s Viral Ameno Amapiano Remix (Chill with the Big Boys)
More Picks
1
We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
EFCC probes audio alleging Nigeria’s AGF Malami controls agency -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
3
I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Police arrest bandits' weapons dispatcher in Katsina -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
5
LISTEN: Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran Deliver 'Peru' Remix -
Not Just OK,
13 hours ago
6
Babangida roots for Osinbajo to lead Nigeria in 2023 -
PM News,
16 hours ago
7
Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Mompha slams defamation suit against Bobrisky, demands N1bn for damages -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
9
Benue Assembly passes 2022 Appropriation Bill of N155.6bn -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
10
Omicron: UAE suspends flights from Nigeria and three other African countries over spike in COVID19 cases -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
