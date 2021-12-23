Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Babangida roots for Osinbajo to lead Nigeria in 2023
News photo PM News  - “Osinbajo has great passion for Nigeria, he is one that can communicate with the country and inspire people among other qualities; he is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IBB endorses Osinbajo for 2023 presidency Daily Trust:
IBB endorses Osinbajo for 2023 presidency
2023: IBB declares support for Osinbajo Premium Times:
2023: IBB declares support for Osinbajo
2023: IBB Endorses Osinbajo for President Signal:
2023: IBB Endorses Osinbajo for President
2023: Osinbajo, best person to lead Nigeria — Ibrahim Babangida The Eagle Online:
2023: Osinbajo, best person to lead Nigeria — Ibrahim Babangida
2023: Osinbajo, best person to lead Nigeria – Babangida MetroStar Nigeria:
2023: Osinbajo, best person to lead Nigeria – Babangida
2023: Osinbajo Is The Best For Nigeria, Says IBB Diamond Celebrities:
2023: Osinbajo Is The Best For Nigeria, Says IBB
Babangida Endorses Osinbajo For 2023 Presidency, Say’s He Has Passion For Nigeria Kanyi Daily:
Babangida Endorses Osinbajo For 2023 Presidency, Say’s He Has Passion For Nigeria


   More Picks
1 "Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Edwin Clark Writes Obasanjo Over Marginalisation Of Niger Delta, Says Ex-President Has Hatred For Oil-rich Region - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Nigeria to consider additional restriction on gatherings – FG warns - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 Mompha slams defamation suit against Bobrisky, demands N1bn for damages - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Lady surprises her ‘Odogwu’ with a plot of land and other gifts on his birthday - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
8 Babangida roots for Osinbajo to lead Nigeria in 2023 - PM News, 10 hours ago
9 Imo speaker suspends three lawmakers, declares Ngor Okpala seat vacant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 TETFund rewards Shell’s consistent support for tertiary education - National Accord, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info