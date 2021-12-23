Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UAE to suspend Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia flights from December 25
Peoples Gazette  - However, the ban will not stop the transportation of passengers from UAE to the four selected countries.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

UAE Suspends Entry To Arrivals From Nigeria, Kenya, 2 Other Countries The Will:
UAE Suspends Entry To Arrivals From Nigeria, Kenya, 2 Other Countries
UAE To Suspend Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia Flights From December 25 Infotrust News:
UAE To Suspend Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia Flights From December 25
UAE bans travelers from Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia over COVID-19 concerns Global Upfront:
UAE bans travelers from Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia over COVID-19 concerns
New travel ban by UAE for Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria. Online Nigeria:
New travel ban by UAE for Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria.


   More Picks
1 We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 EFCC probes audio alleging Nigeria’s AGF Malami controls agency - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 LISTEN: Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran Deliver 'Peru' Remix - Not Just OK, 13 hours ago
4 I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Police arrest bandits' weapons dispatcher in Katsina - The Punch, 1 day ago
6 Babangida roots for Osinbajo to lead Nigeria in 2023 - PM News, 16 hours ago
7 We’re in final phase of campaign against insurgents, other criminals – Buhari - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
8 Power minister blames past governments for poor electricity as FEC approves 16 power projects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Mompha slams defamation suit against Bobrisky, demands N1bn for damages - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info