Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Bamidele Declares Interest to Govern Ekiti, Says Fayemi Won’t Impose Candidate
This Day
- Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has expressed confidence that Governor Kayode Fayemi won’t impose cand…
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Ekiti 2022: Fayemi won't impose candidate to destroy APC ― Bamidele
Daily Trust:
Ekiti gov’ship: APC bigwigs won’t impose candidate – Bamidele
The Sun:
2022 guber: Fayemi won't scatter Ekiti APC by imposing a candidate - Bamidele – The Sun Nigeria
Prompt News:
Ekiti Primary 2022: Bamidele expresses optimism of transparent process
More Picks
1
We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
EFCC probes audio alleging Nigeria’s AGF Malami controls agency -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
UAE to suspend Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia flights from December 25 -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
4
2023: Primate Ayodele gives revelation on Nigeria’s next president -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
5
I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Yuletide: Foreign terrorists planning to attack Abuja, Presidency alerts agencies in leaked memo -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
We?re probing possible hacking of Olori Naomi?s Instagram page over claim of her marriage to Ooni hitting the rocks - Ooni's palace -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
How I almost dropped out of varsity in second year – Broda Shaggi -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
9
Omicron: UAE suspends flights from Nigeria and three other African countries over spike in COVID19 cases -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Burnley-Everton joins list of Premier League games postponed by Covid-19 -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
