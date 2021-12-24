Post News
News at a Glance
Nigeria needs more cooperation among elites to address challenges, says Buhari
National Accord
- By SADIQ ABUBAKAR, Maiduguri – President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State, said more cooperation among elites in the country, with a commitment [...]
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Buhari seeks cooperation among elite, commissions projects in Borno
Leadership:
Buhari Tasks Elite On Nigeria’s Challenges
Daily Post:
What Nigeria needs now - President Buhari
Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari calls for cooperation among elites in tackling Nigeria’s challenges
The News Guru:
What we can do to address challenges in Nigeria – Buhari
News Breakers:
Buhari seeks cooperation among elite, commissions projects in Borno
More Picks
1
We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
EFCC probes audio alleging Nigeria’s AGF Malami controls agency -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Imo speaker suspends three lawmakers, declares Ngor Okpala seat vacant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Benue Assembly passes 2022 Appropriation Bill of N155.6bn -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
6
2023: Primate Ayodele gives revelation on Nigeria’s next president -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
NBA Faults Buhari’s Refusal To Sign Electoral Bill, Asks NASS To Act Right -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
8
We?re probing possible hacking of Olori Naomi?s Instagram page over claim of her marriage to Ooni hitting the rocks - Ooni's palace -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
We’re in final phase of campaign against insurgents, other criminals – Buhari -
The News Guru,
23 hours ago
10
Power minister blames past governments for poor electricity as FEC approves 16 power projects -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
