News at a Glance
Cross River Basin Authority Allocates N200m To Fish Pond
The Genius Media
- Cross River Basin Authority Allocates N200m To Fish Pond---Fourteen months after its facilities were
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Cross River State allocates N200m to fish pond, others
Peoples Gazette:
Cross River to spend N200 million on fish pond
News Break:
Cross River Apportions N200m For Fish Pond Construction
News Breakers:
Cross River State allocates N200m to fish pond
More Picks
1
We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
EFCC probes audio alleging Nigeria’s AGF Malami controls agency -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
Imo speaker suspends three lawmakers, declares Ngor Okpala seat vacant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Benue Assembly passes 2022 Appropriation Bill of N155.6bn -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
6
NBA Faults Buhari’s Refusal To Sign Electoral Bill, Asks NASS To Act Right -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
7
We’re in final phase of campaign against insurgents, other criminals – Buhari -
The News Guru,
22 hours ago
8
Power minister blames past governments for poor electricity as FEC approves 16 power projects -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
We?re probing possible hacking of Olori Naomi?s Instagram page over claim of her marriage to Ooni hitting the rocks - Ooni's palace -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
