News at a Glance
We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari
Linda Ikeji Blog
- President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 23, said his administration will keep giving its best for the development of the country until May, 2023, reiterating that he will hand over a
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
We’ll keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months – Buhari
PM News:
Buhari begins exit countdown: I will leave in 17 months - P.M. News
The News Guru:
We’ll keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months – Buhari
News Verge:
We’ll keep doing our best until we leave 17 months – Buhari — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
We’ll keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months – Buhari
See Naija:
Buhari begins exit countdown: I will leave in 17 months
Edujandon:
I will leave in 17 months – Buhari begins exit countdown
Global Upfront:
Buhari begins his May 29, 2023 exit countdown, says “I will leave in 17 months”
Benco News:
Buhari Begins Exit Countdown
The Genius Media:
BUHARI: We’ll Keep Doing Our Best Until We Leave 17 Months
News Breakers:
We’ll keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months – Buhari
