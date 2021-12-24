Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Primate Ayodele gives revelation on Nigeria's next president
News photo Daily Post  - The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has made a description of how the next president of Nigeria will look like. Primate Ayodele said the next president of Nigeria is not an old person and not someone who is too young.

