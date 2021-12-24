Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Like Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Declares Free Ride On BRT On Christmas, New Year days
News photo The Genius Media  - Thegeniusmedia
BREAKING: Like Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Declares Free Ride On BRT On Christmas, New Year days
BREAKING: Like Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Declares Free Ride On BRT On Christmas, New Year days—The Genius Media Nigeria reports that Lagos State ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu declares free BRT ride on Xmas, New Year days to residents Vanguard News:
Sanwo-Olu declares free BRT ride on Xmas, New Year days to residents
Christmas/New Year: Lagos declares free BRT ride for residents News Wire NGR:
Christmas/New Year: Lagos declares free BRT ride for residents
Sanwo-Olu declares free BRT ride on Xmas, New Year days Within Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu declares free BRT ride on Xmas, New Year days
Sanwo-Olu Declares Free BRT Ride To Residents On Xmas, New Year Days Global Village Extra:
Sanwo-Olu Declares Free BRT Ride To Residents On Xmas, New Year Days


   More Picks
1 We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 EFCC probes audio alleging Nigeria’s AGF Malami controls agency - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Imo speaker suspends three lawmakers, declares Ngor Okpala seat vacant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Benue Assembly passes 2022 Appropriation Bill of N155.6bn - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 NBA Faults Buhari’s Refusal To Sign Electoral Bill, Asks NASS To Act Right - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
7 We’re in final phase of campaign against insurgents, other criminals – Buhari - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
8 Power minister blames past governments for poor electricity as FEC approves 16 power projects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2K girls - Reno Omokri tells men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 We?re probing possible hacking of Olori Naomi?s Instagram page over claim of her marriage to Ooni hitting the rocks - Ooni's palace - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info