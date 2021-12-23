Ekiti State Assembly passes N100.8bn budget for 2022 Prompt News - The Ekiti State House of Assembly unanimously passed the state’s 2022 budget of N100.8 billion on Friday. This followed the adoption of the House Committee on Finance’s report read by its Chairman, Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba (APC-Emure). The motion for the ...



