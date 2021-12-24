Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Officer accidentally kills child while arresting suspect in Los Angeles
News photo Prompt News  - Los Angeles police on Friday confirmed the death of a 14-year-old girl who was accidentally killed when an officer opened fire while arresting an assault suspect in a clothing store.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

   More Picks
1 We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Nigeria has detected 49 Omicron COVID-19 cases, says NCDC - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
3 EFCC probes audio alleging Nigeria’s AGF Malami controls agency - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Pictorial: Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy perform at Tony Elumelu's Christmas party - The Punch, 9 hours ago
5 UAE to suspend Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia flights from December 25 - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
6 I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Primate Ayodele gives revelation on Nigeria’s next president - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 Yuletide: Foreign terrorists planning to attack Abuja, Presidency alerts agencies in leaked memo - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
9 NBA Faults Buhari’s Refusal To Sign Electoral Bill, Asks NASS To Act Right - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
10 We?re probing possible hacking of Olori Naomi?s Instagram page over claim of her marriage to Ooni hitting the rocks - Ooni's palace - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
