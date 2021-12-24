Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Immigration Service raises alarm over planned terrorists attack in Abuja
National Daily  - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) our of great concern about public safety of lives and property have raised alarm over an alleged plan by some terrorists from neighboring countries to carry out attacks in some parts in the Federal Capital ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Terrorists from Mali planning to attack Abuja during festive season: Presidency Peoples Gazette:
Terrorists from Mali planning to attack Abuja during festive season: Presidency
Foreign terrorists planning attacks in Abuja, Nigeria Immigration warns News Verge:
Foreign terrorists planning attacks in Abuja, Nigeria Immigration warns
Terrorists planning to attack Abuja - Nigeria Immigration Service raises alarm Gist Punch:
Terrorists planning to attack Abuja - Nigeria Immigration Service raises alarm
Immigration issues memo over possible terrorist attacks in Abuja 1st for Credible News:
Immigration issues memo over possible terrorist attacks in Abuja


   More Picks
1 FirstBank DecemberIssavybe: Top 11 events to rock your December – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
2 With free train rides, FG spends over N300m on Nigerians - Daily Trust, 6 hours ago
3 Christmas: Gbajabiamila felicitates Christians, calls for unity, prayers for Nigeria - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
4 Critics can keep talking, Miss Nigeria crown already on my head —Shatu Garko - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 Fayemi signs 2022 budget, promises completion of legacy projects - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Merry Christmas 2021: 100 Christmas Greetings, Wishes, Messages For All - Biz Watch Nigeria, 12 hours ago
7 I've no links with bandits —Marafa tells critics, urges probe - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 Toyin Abraham paid millions for Adebimpe Oyebade's wedding dress - Designer - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Six Birds Drop Dead On The Lord’s Chosen Altar In Lagos (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Burnley-Everton joins list of Premier League games postponed by Covid-19 - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info