Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
How I almost dropped out of varsity in second year – Broda Shaggi
The Punch
- Nigerian comedian and actor, Samuel Perry, recently revealed that he almost dropped out of the University of Lagos because of an international opportunity.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
National Accord:
How i almost dropped out of university in second year – Broda Shaggi
The Will:
Why I Almost Dropped Out In Second Year – Broda Shaggi
Sundiata Post:
How I Almost Dropped Out Of University In Second Year – Broda Shaggi Opens Up
Correct NG:
How I almost dropped out of university to travel abroad – Broda Shaggi
Benco News:
How I Almost Dropped Out Of Varsity In Second Year – Broda Shaggi
Global Village Extra:
How I Almost Dropped Out Of UNILAG In 200 Level – Broda Shaggi
Naija on Point:
How I almost dropped out of university to travel abroad – Broda Shaggi
Kemi Filani Blog:
I wanted to drop of varsity after I got Russian visa– Broda Shaggi
Tori News:
How I Almost Dropped Out Of University In Second Year – Broda Shaggi Opens Up
