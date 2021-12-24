Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nine death recorded in Nigeria since detection of Omicron variant — NCDC
News photo News Wire NGR  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that nine people have died since the detection of the Omicron variant in the country after testing positive for COVID-19. The Omicron variant comes amidst a race to get booster jabs into arms as ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19 variants: Nigeria yet to record Omicron death ― NCDC Nigerian Tribune:
COVID-19 variants: Nigeria yet to record Omicron death ― NCDC
Nigeria yet to record any Omicron related death – NCDC PM News:
Nigeria yet to record any Omicron related death – NCDC
Nine deaths have been recorded since detection of Omicron variant in Nigeria — NCDC Instablog 9ja:
Nine deaths have been recorded since detection of Omicron variant in Nigeria — NCDC
NCDC: Nigeria records 45 cases of Omicron News Breakers:
NCDC: Nigeria records 45 cases of Omicron


   More Picks
1 Critics can keep talking, Miss Nigeria crown already on my head —Shatu Garko - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 FirstBank DecemberIssavybe: Top 11 events to rock your December – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
3 Merry Christmas 2021: 100 Christmas Greetings, Wishes, Messages For All - Biz Watch Nigeria, 14 hours ago
4 I’m unaware of move to override Buhari on electoral bill – Gbajabiamila - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
5 Insecurity: Nigeria in war situation, Buhari should recall retired soldiers, seek for help ― Afenifere - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
6 I've no links with bandits —Marafa tells critics, urges probe - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Toyin Abraham paid millions for Adebimpe Oyebade's wedding dress - Designer - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Burnley-Everton joins list of Premier League games postponed by Covid-19 - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
9 Petrol thieves caused collapse of power towers in Lagos, says TCN - P.M. News - PM News, 6 hours ago
10 FG dismisses threats of attacks on Abuja, says FCT safe - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info