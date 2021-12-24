Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fayemi signs 2022 budget, promises completion of legacy projects
News photo The Punch  - Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Friday signed the 2022 Appropriation budget of ₦100.75billion into law.Fayemi also promised to complete all ongoing legacy projects and consolidate on other achievements recorded in the past three years.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

