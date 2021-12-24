Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NGX closes Christmas eve bullish with N17 billion market capitalisation rebound
News photo Peoples Gazette  - The market capitalisation closed on Friday at N22.060 trillion from N22.043 trillion achieved on Thursday.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

NGX Closes Christmas Eve Positive As Market Capitalisation Rebounds By N17bn The Will:
NGX Closes Christmas Eve Positive As Market Capitalisation Rebounds By N17bn
NGX closes Christmas eve positive, market capitalisation higher N17bn National Accord:
NGX closes Christmas eve positive, market capitalisation higher N17bn
NGX closes Christmas eve positive, market capitalisation higher N17bn News Verge:
NGX closes Christmas eve positive, market capitalisation higher N17bn
NGX closes Christmas eve positive, market capitalisation higher N17bn The Point:
NGX closes Christmas eve positive, market capitalisation higher N17bn
NGX closes Christmas eve positive, market capitalisation higher N17bn Maritime First Newspaper:
NGX closes Christmas eve positive, market capitalisation higher N17bn


   More Picks
1 We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 EFCC probes audio alleging Nigeria’s AGF Malami controls agency - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 UAE to suspend Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia flights from December 25 - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
4 2023: Primate Ayodele gives revelation on Nigeria’s next president - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 I ordered for the human head to make my life better - 55-year-old man says after being arrested with fresh human head in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Yuletide: Foreign terrorists planning to attack Abuja, Presidency alerts agencies in leaked memo - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 We?re probing possible hacking of Olori Naomi?s Instagram page over claim of her marriage to Ooni hitting the rocks - Ooni's palace - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 How I almost dropped out of varsity in second year – Broda Shaggi - The Punch, 8 hours ago
9 Omicron: UAE suspends flights from Nigeria and three other African countries over spike in COVID19 cases - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Burnley-Everton joins list of Premier League games postponed by Covid-19 - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info