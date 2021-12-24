Police arrest suspected “one-chance” robbers in Ilorin — NEWSVERGE News Verge - The Police Command in Kwara said it had arrested a commercial taxi cab with three occupants suspected to be “one chance” robbers in Ilorin. The suspects are Adebayo Hakeem, Akintola Abdullahi and Muyiwa Obaseki. The command`s Spokesman, SP Ajayi ...



News Credibility Score: 99%