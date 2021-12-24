Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest suspected “one-chance” robbers in Ilorin — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The Police Command in Kwara said it had arrested a commercial taxi cab with three occupants suspected to be “one chance” robbers in Ilorin. The suspects are Adebayo Hakeem, Akintola Abdullahi and Muyiwa Obaseki. The command`s Spokesman, SP Ajayi ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest suspected “one-chance” robbers in Ilorin The Guardian:
Police arrest suspected “one-chance” robbers in Ilorin
Police arrest suspected ‘one-chance’ robbers in Ilorin The Eagle Online:
Police arrest suspected ‘one-chance’ robbers in Ilorin
Police arrest suspected “one-chance” robbers in Ilorin Prompt News:
Police arrest suspected “one-chance” robbers in Ilorin
Police arrest suspected “one-chance” robbers in Ilorin News Breakers:
Police arrest suspected “one-chance” robbers in Ilorin


   More Picks
1 We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 UAE to suspend Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia flights from December 25 - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
3 2023: Primate Ayodele gives revelation on Nigeria’s next president - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 We?re probing possible hacking of Olori Naomi?s Instagram page over claim of her marriage to Ooni hitting the rocks - Ooni's palace - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Burnley-Everton joins list of Premier League games postponed by Covid-19 - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
6 FG Declares One-Week Free Train Rides Nationwide - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
7 Islamic cleric arrested with human head in Ondo | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
8 More trouble for Nigeria as Shell declares Force Majeure on oil exports - Ripples Nigeria, 11 hours ago
9 Olori Naomi's sister blasts Ogbolor after the actor appeared to shade the queen over her marriage crisis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 NPA expects 27 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info