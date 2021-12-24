Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We need help, our forests now accommodate terrorists, bandits, robbers — Ganduje begs Buhari
News photo Vanguard News  - The Kano State State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of the....

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Our forests now accommodate terrorists, bandits – Ganduje Daily Trust:
Our forests now accommodate terrorists, bandits – Ganduje
Bandits Have Taken Over Falgore Forest, Ganduje Tells Buhari Leadership:
Bandits Have Taken Over Falgore Forest, Ganduje Tells Buhari
We need help, our forests now accommodate terrorists, bandits, robbers - Ganduje – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
We need help, our forests now accommodate terrorists, bandits, robbers - Ganduje – The Sun Nigeria
Ganduje cries to Buhari: Bandits, terrorists now occupying our forests The Eagle Online:
Ganduje cries to Buhari: Bandits, terrorists now occupying our forests


   More Picks
1 FirstBank DecemberIssavybe: Top 11 events to rock your December – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
2 With free train rides, FG spends over N300m on Nigerians - Daily Trust, 6 hours ago
3 Christmas: Gbajabiamila felicitates Christians, calls for unity, prayers for Nigeria - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
4 Critics can keep talking, Miss Nigeria crown already on my head —Shatu Garko - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 Fayemi signs 2022 budget, promises completion of legacy projects - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Merry Christmas 2021: 100 Christmas Greetings, Wishes, Messages For All - Biz Watch Nigeria, 12 hours ago
7 I've no links with bandits —Marafa tells critics, urges probe - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 Toyin Abraham paid millions for Adebimpe Oyebade's wedding dress - Designer - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Six Birds Drop Dead On The Lord’s Chosen Altar In Lagos (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Burnley-Everton joins list of Premier League games postponed by Covid-19 - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info