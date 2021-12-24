Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Christmas: Makinde Charges Oyo Residents On Love, Harmonious Co-existence
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Christmas: Makinde charges residents on love, harmonious co-existence Vanguard News:
Christmas: Makinde charges residents on love, harmonious co-existence
Christmas: Makinde Charges Oyo Residents On Love, Harmonious Co-existence Leadership:
Christmas: Makinde Charges Oyo Residents On Love, Harmonious Co-existence
Christmas: Celebrate moderately, be watchful during festivity - Makinde advises residents Daily Post:
Christmas: Celebrate moderately, be watchful during festivity - Makinde advises residents
Christmas: Makinde charges Oyo residents on love, harmonious co-existence The Eagle Online:
Christmas: Makinde charges Oyo residents on love, harmonious co-existence
Christmas: Makinde charges Oyo residents on love, harmonious co-existence Prompt News:
Christmas: Makinde charges Oyo residents on love, harmonious co-existence


   More Picks
1 Critics can keep talking, Miss Nigeria crown already on my head —Shatu Garko - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Toyin Abraham paid millions for Adebimpe Oyebade's wedding dress - Designer - The Punch, 1 day ago
3 Nigeria can never be free and well again until Nnamdi Kanu is free - Rita Edochie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Merry Christmas 2021: 100 Christmas Greetings, Wishes, Messages For All - Biz Watch Nigeria, 18 hours ago
5 Peruzzi Reacts to the Country Peru Taking Credit for Fireboy & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” - Not Just OK, 18 hours ago
6 See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
7 I’m unaware of move to override Buhari on electoral bill – Gbajabiamila - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 FG clears air on foreign terror attack in Abuja during festive season - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers - National Accord, 12 hours ago
10 Insecurity: Nigeria in war situation, Buhari should recall retired soldiers, seek for help ― Afenifere - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info