Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stolen N326,000 refunded to UNIBEN student - EFCC
News photo Premium Times  - Mr Diemesor, a student of the Chemical Engineering Department of UNIBEN, had petitioned EFCC over an illegal bank withdrawal of N326,000 from the N600,000 awarded to him as scholarship grant.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

EFCC returns N326,000 to UNIBEN student - P.M. News PM News:
EFCC returns N326,000 to UNIBEN student - P.M. News
EFCC Returns N326,000 To UNIBEN Student News Break:
EFCC Returns N326,000 To UNIBEN Student
EFCC returns stolen scholarship grant to UNIBEN student News Breakers:
EFCC returns stolen scholarship grant to UNIBEN student


   More Picks
1 We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 We?re probing possible hacking of Olori Naomi?s Instagram page over claim of her marriage to Ooni hitting the rocks - Ooni's palace - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Burnley-Everton joins list of Premier League games postponed by Covid-19 - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
4 FG Declares One-Week Free Train Rides Nationwide - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
5 More trouble for Nigeria as Shell declares Force Majeure on oil exports - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
6 Olori Naomi's sister blasts Ogbolor after the actor appeared to shade the queen over her marriage crisis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 FirstBank DecemberIssavybe: Top 11 events to rock your December – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 12 hours ago
8 NPA expects 27 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
9 Lagos State Government Declares Free BRT Service On Christmas, New Year’s Day - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Quit with the fake love - Actress Sedater Saviour slams Nollywood actors mourning veteran actor Samuel Obiago aka Daddy Sam on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info