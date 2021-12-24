Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Environmetal protection: FG approves national biosecurity policy — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The Federal Government on Friday approved a new National Biosecurity Policy to protect environment, human health and socio-economic development of the country.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Federal Govt Approves National Biosecurity Policy Leadership:
Federal Govt Approves National Biosecurity Policy
Environmetal protection: FG approves national biosecurity policy Vanguard News:
Environmetal protection: FG approves national biosecurity policy
FEC approves new biosecurity policy – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
FEC approves new biosecurity policy – The Sun Nigeria
FG Approves Biosecurity Policy For Environmental Protection The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG Approves Biosecurity Policy For Environmental Protection
FG Approves National Biosecurity Policy The Will:
FG Approves National Biosecurity Policy
Environmetal protection: FG approves national biosecurity policy Prompt News:
Environmetal protection: FG approves national biosecurity policy
Govt approves National Biosecurity Policy for Nigeria EnviroNews Nigeria:
Govt approves National Biosecurity Policy for Nigeria


   More Picks
1 FirstBank DecemberIssavybe: Top 11 events to rock your December – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
2 With free train rides, FG spends over N300m on Nigerians - Daily Trust, 6 hours ago
3 Christmas: Gbajabiamila felicitates Christians, calls for unity, prayers for Nigeria - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
4 Critics can keep talking, Miss Nigeria crown already on my head —Shatu Garko - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 Fayemi signs 2022 budget, promises completion of legacy projects - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Merry Christmas 2021: 100 Christmas Greetings, Wishes, Messages For All - Biz Watch Nigeria, 12 hours ago
7 I've no links with bandits —Marafa tells critics, urges probe - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 Toyin Abraham paid millions for Adebimpe Oyebade's wedding dress - Designer - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Six Birds Drop Dead On The Lord’s Chosen Altar In Lagos (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Burnley-Everton joins list of Premier League games postponed by Covid-19 - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info