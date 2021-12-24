Pain, trauma of Nigeria’s insecurity will soon be over, says Buhari at Christmas





President Buhari said on Friday in his Christmas message to Nigerian Christians that they should ... Global Upfront - President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed confidence that all the “issues which inflict pain and trauma on us will soon be history.”President Buhari said on Friday in his Christmas message to Nigerian Christians that they should ...



News Credibility Score: 99%