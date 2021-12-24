Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Married men reveal the beautiful side of their marriage
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A number of married men have taken to Twitter to share how colorless their lives are without their wives.

 

It began after one man revealed that whenever his wife leaves home, it feels

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Married men share the interesting side of their marriage Lailas News:
Married men share the interesting side of their marriage
When My Wife Leaves The House, I’m Restless – Nigerian Married Men Reveal The Beautiful Side Of Their Marriage Online Nigeria:
When My Wife Leaves The House, I’m Restless – Nigerian Married Men Reveal The Beautiful Side Of Their Marriage
Number of married men share on Twitter how colorless their lives are without their wives News Breakers:
Number of married men share on Twitter how colorless their lives are without their wives
When My Wife Leaves The House, I Tori News:
When My Wife Leaves The House, I'm Restless - Nigerian Married Men Reveal The Beautiful Side Of Their Marriage


   More Picks
1 Critics can keep talking, Miss Nigeria crown already on my head —Shatu Garko - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 FirstBank DecemberIssavybe: Top 11 events to rock your December – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 1 day ago
3 Merry Christmas 2021: 100 Christmas Greetings, Wishes, Messages For All - Biz Watch Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 Fayemi signs 2022 budget, promises completion of legacy projects - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 I’m unaware of move to override Buhari on electoral bill – Gbajabiamila - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Nigeria in war situation, Buhari should recall retired soldiers, seek for help ― Afenifere - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 I've no links with bandits —Marafa tells critics, urges probe - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Toyin Abraham paid millions for Adebimpe Oyebade's wedding dress - Designer - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Burnley-Everton joins list of Premier League games postponed by Covid-19 - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Nigerians lament as high cost of goods, commodities dampens Christmas mood - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info