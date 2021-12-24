Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kahn says Bayern Munich have Lewandowski, don't need Haaland
News photo Peoples Gazette  - 33-year-old Lewandowski has been racking up scoring records in recent years and has a contract to 2023.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Transfer: Bayern Munich don’t need Haaland -Kahn The Punch:
Transfer: Bayern Munich don’t need Haaland -Kahn
Bayern have Lewandowski and don’t need Haaland - Kahn The News Guru:
Bayern have Lewandowski and don’t need Haaland - Kahn
Kahn says Bayern Munich have Lewandowski and don’t need Haaland Prompt News:
Kahn says Bayern Munich have Lewandowski and don’t need Haaland
Kahn says Bayern Munich have Lewandowski, don’t need Haaland The Eagle Online:
Kahn says Bayern Munich have Lewandowski, don’t need Haaland


   More Picks
1 Christmas: Gbajabiamila felicitates Christians, calls for unity, prayers for Nigeria - The Eagle Online, 13 hours ago
2 Video from wedding ceremony of man who married two women on same day in Bida, Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 FirstBank DecemberIssavybe: Top 11 events to rock your December – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 19 hours ago
4 Merry Christmas 2021: 100 Christmas Greetings, Wishes, Messages For All - Biz Watch Nigeria, 10 hours ago
5 Toyin Abraham paid millions for Adebimpe Oyebade's wedding dress - Designer - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Burnley-Everton joins list of Premier League games postponed by Covid-19 - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
7 Christmas: Lawan urges Nigerians to show love, pray for peace - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Nigerians lament as high cost of goods, commodities dampens Christmas mood - News Breakers, 18 hours ago
9 More trouble for Nigeria as Shell declares Force Majeure on oil exports - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 I’m unaware of move to override Buhari on electoral bill – Gbajabiamila - Ripples Nigeria, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info