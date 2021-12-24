Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I’m unaware of move to override Buhari on electoral bill – Gbajabiamila
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday dismissed reports that members of the National Assembly have started collecting signatures to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

