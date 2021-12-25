Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Queen Naomi: Yoruba monarchs should consult Ifa before taking wives, says Elebuibon
News Breakers  - Renowned Ifa priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, on Friday urged monarchs in Yorubaland to always follow tradition before choosing wives.

22 hours ago
