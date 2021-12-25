Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
EFCC returns stolen scholarship grant to UNIBEN student
The Punch
- EFCC returns stolen scholarship grant to UNIBEN student
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Stolen N326,000 refunded to UNIBEN student - EFCC
PM News:
EFCC returns N326,000 to UNIBEN student - P.M. News
News Break:
EFCC Returns N326,000 To UNIBEN Student
News Breakers:
EFCC returns stolen scholarship grant to UNIBEN student
More Picks
1
We will keep doing our best until we leave in 17 months - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
We?re probing possible hacking of Olori Naomi?s Instagram page over claim of her marriage to Ooni hitting the rocks - Ooni's palace -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Burnley-Everton joins list of Premier League games postponed by Covid-19 -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
4
FG Declares One-Week Free Train Rides Nationwide -
Naija Loaded,
14 hours ago
5
More trouble for Nigeria as Shell declares Force Majeure on oil exports -
Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
6
Olori Naomi's sister blasts Ogbolor after the actor appeared to shade the queen over her marriage crisis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Omicron: US to Lift Travel Restrictions Imposed on 8 Southern African Countries -
Signal,
11 hours ago
8
FirstBank DecemberIssavybe: Top 11 events to rock your December – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
13 hours ago
9
NPA expects 27 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
10
Lagos State Government Declares Free BRT Service On Christmas, New Year’s Day -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...