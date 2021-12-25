Amotekun, police in face-off with cultists in Osun Daily Post - The Nigeria Police Anti-Cultism squad and personnel of the Osun Amotekun Corps were on Thursday, December 23, 2021 engaged in a gun duel by cult groups terrorising Oke-Ayepe area of Osogbo. Information made available by Yusuf Idowu, the Osun Amotekun ...



News Credibility Score: 99%