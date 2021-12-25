“Thank God no be 9ja” – Nigerians reaction as American lady finds her missing iPhone in Ghana [Video]

“Thank God no be 9ja” – Nigerians reaction as American lady finds her missing iPhone in Ghana [Video]

Mixed reactions as American lady finds her missing iPhone in Ghana. Nigerians have reacted to a video of an ... Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog“Thank God no be 9ja” – Nigerians reaction as American lady finds her missing iPhone in Ghana [Video]Mixed reactions as American lady finds her missing iPhone in Ghana. Nigerians have reacted to a video of an ...



News Credibility Score: 70%