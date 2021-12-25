Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Use Christmas To Promote Love, Peace, Unity – Wike
News photo Leadership  - Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has called on Christians to use this Christmas celebration to promote love, peace and unity.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jonathan preaches peace, love at Christmas Vanguard News:
Jonathan preaches peace, love at Christmas
Christmas: Wike preaches love, peace, unity  – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Christmas: Wike preaches love, peace, unity  – The Sun Nigeria
Jonathan Preaches Peace, Love At Christmas Independent:
Jonathan Preaches Peace, Love At Christmas


   More Picks
1 Nigeria can never be free and well again until Nnamdi Kanu is free - Rita Edochie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 FG clears air on foreign terror attack in Abuja during festive season - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Amotekun, police in face-off with cultists in Osun - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas - Pulse Nigeria, 13 hours ago
5 Fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers - National Accord, 18 hours ago
6 Christmas: Seven die as luxury bus conveying 63 persons lose control in Ogun - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 MDCN bows to pressure, scraps N900,000 fee for foreign-trained doctors - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 'Every day with you is worth celebrating' Actress Etinosa Idemudia jubilates as her daughter clocks one - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Christmas: Akeredolu calls for moderate celebration, security consciousness - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info