Christmas day tragedy: 7 die in bus crash on Ogun highway
News photo Daily Trust  - At least, seven people have reportedly died while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries on Saturday when a Mercedes Benz MarcoPolo Luxury Bus crashed along Sagamu – Benin – Ore expressway.

9 hours ago
