Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas
Pulse Nigeria
- Merry Christmas!!!
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Nigerian celebrities: Our plans for Christmas – The Sun Nigeria
Information Nigeria:
Nigerian Celebrities Share Photos To Celebrate Christmas
PM News:
Nigerian celebrities celebrate Christmas in style (Photos)
Lailas News:
Nigerian Celebrities Share Photos To Celebrate Christmas
News Breakers:
Nigerian Celebrities In Different Christmas Styles (Photos)
Naija News:
Nigerian Celebrities In Different Christmas Styles (Photos)
More Picks
1
Critics can keep talking, Miss Nigeria crown already on my head —Shatu Garko -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
2
Female Soldier, Male Corps Member Already Met Three Years Before NYSC - Family Member -
News Break,
8 hours ago
3
Merry Christmas 2021: 100 Christmas Greetings, Wishes, Messages For All -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
17 hours ago
4
Fayemi signs 2022 budget, promises completion of legacy projects -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
5
Peruzzi Reacts to the Country Peru Taking Credit for Fireboy & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” -
Not Just OK,
17 hours ago
6
I’m unaware of move to override Buhari on electoral bill – Gbajabiamila -
Ripples Nigeria,
17 hours ago
7
Insecurity: Nigeria in war situation, Buhari should recall retired soldiers, seek for help ― Afenifere -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
8
I've no links with bandits —Marafa tells critics, urges probe -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
9
Toyin Abraham paid millions for Adebimpe Oyebade's wedding dress - Designer -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
10
Six Birds Drop Dead On The Lord’s Chosen Altar In Lagos (Video) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
24 hours ago
