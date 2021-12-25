Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anita Joseph’s Husband Grabs Her Curvy Backside In Sultry Christmas Photos
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph has wowed her fans after sharing her photos on her social media handle to celebrate Christmas. The endowed actress shared gorgeous romantic photos with her husband while celebrating Christmas. In one of the photos, the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Anita Joseph’s Husband Hugs Her Curvy Backside In Christmas Photos Igbere TV News:
Anita Joseph’s Husband Hugs Her Curvy Backside In Christmas Photos
Salone:
XMAS UKWU !!!: Anita Joseph’s Husband Hugs Her Curvy Backside In Christmas Photos


   More Picks
1 FG clears air on foreign terror attack in Abuja during festive season - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
3 Fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers - National Accord, 21 hours ago
4 MDCN bows to pressure, scraps N900,000 fee for foreign-trained doctors - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
7 'Every day with you is worth celebrating' Actress Etinosa Idemudia jubilates as her daughter clocks one - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Nigeria signs MoU to create Intellectual Property Commercialisation Project - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
9 Watch The Moment Olamide Joins Davido on Stage at His Concert - Not Just OK, 1 day ago
10 Governor Sanwo-Olu offers free BRT rides to Lagosians - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info