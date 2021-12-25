Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Christmas Day Tragedy: Seven Killed In Sagamu-Benin Expressway Car Crash
News Break  - A total of seven persons have died following a car crash at Ososa Bridge along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway on Saturday (Christmas Day).

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

7 Die In Bus Crash On Sagamu-Benin Expressway The Will:
7 Die In Bus Crash On Sagamu-Benin Expressway
Seven dead in Christmas Day accident on Sagamu-Benin Highway Lailas News:
Seven dead in Christmas Day accident on Sagamu-Benin Highway
7 die, 7 injured in Christmas Day accident on Sagamu-Benin Highway Prompt News:
7 die, 7 injured in Christmas Day accident on Sagamu-Benin Highway


   More Picks
1 Critics can keep talking, Miss Nigeria crown already on my head —Shatu Garko - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Nigeria can never be free and well again until Nnamdi Kanu is free - Rita Edochie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Merry Christmas 2021: 100 Christmas Greetings, Wishes, Messages For All - Biz Watch Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 FG clears air on foreign terror attack in Abuja during festive season - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Peruzzi Reacts to the Country Peru Taking Credit for Fireboy & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
6 See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
7 I’m unaware of move to override Buhari on electoral bill – Gbajabiamila - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 Fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers - National Accord, 13 hours ago
9 MDCN bows to pressure, scraps N900,000 fee for foreign-trained doctors - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info