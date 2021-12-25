Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
'Let wedding plans begin!' Nigerians excited as COAS orders release of romantic soldier
The Punch
- 'Let wedding plans begin!' Nigerians excited as COAS orders release of romantic soldier
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Breakers:
‘Let wedding plans begin!’ Nigerians excited as COAS orders release of romantic soldier
Tori News:
Let Wedding Plans Begin! - Nigerians Excited As COAS Orders Release Of Romantic Soldier
More Picks
1
FG clears air on foreign terror attack in Abuja during festive season -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas -
Pulse Nigeria,
16 hours ago
3
Fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers -
National Accord,
21 hours ago
4
MDCN bows to pressure, scraps N900,000 fee for foreign-trained doctors -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
5
Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage -
The News Guru,
9 hours ago
7
'Every day with you is worth celebrating' Actress Etinosa Idemudia jubilates as her daughter clocks one -
Kemi Filani Blog,
14 hours ago
8
Nigeria signs MoU to create Intellectual Property Commercialisation Project -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
9
Watch The Moment Olamide Joins Davido on Stage at His Concert -
Not Just OK,
1 day ago
10
Governor Sanwo-Olu offers free BRT rides to Lagosians -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...